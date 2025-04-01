VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) is StoneX Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 998,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517,474 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF makes up 2.2% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $34,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFLO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,524,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.