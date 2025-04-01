Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of BH traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.14. 4,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $482.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.76. Biglari has a 52 week low of $159.69 and a 52 week high of $271.35.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($36.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $91.12 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Biglari by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Biglari by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Biglari by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

