Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.02 and traded as low as C$40.48. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$41.57, with a volume of 1,264 shares traded.

GCG.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$875.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.99.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

