National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,366,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,290.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 161,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,313,000 after purchasing an additional 158,898 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,010,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5,628.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $201.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.24. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.66 and a twelve month high of $222.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

