1,850 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Bought by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $151.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.52.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

