Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 646 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 128,471.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 57,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 57,812 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.90 and a 200-day moving average of $208.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

