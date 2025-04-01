First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,243,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 149,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

