Wellington Management Group LLP Has $484.58 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,319 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $484,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

