iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Declares Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 3.8% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of IBTL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. 101,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

