iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Declares Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 3.8% increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IBTL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. 101,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $20.99.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
