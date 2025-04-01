Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.80

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.8045 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 81.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 2.7% increase from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.78.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance

USOY stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 110,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,970. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a put options strategy that emphasizes current income while providing exposure to the price of United States Oil Fund (USO). The underlying fund holds short-term futures contracts on WTI crude oil.

