iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,205.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

LRGF opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

