Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 340,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,045,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.38. The company has a market capitalization of $256.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.1671 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

