StoneX Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 340,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,045,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

