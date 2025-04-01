Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE TJX opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

