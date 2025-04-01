Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $506.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.12.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 252,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 84,648 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.