Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $185,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,307 shares in the company, valued at $54,487,991.25. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.82. 1,428,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
