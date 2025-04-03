Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells $878,950.96 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 55,771 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $878,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,255.04. The trade was a 32.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,929. The company has a market capitalization of $849.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.39. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.