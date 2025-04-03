Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 6033474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
