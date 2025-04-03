Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 6033474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $246,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $548,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 189,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 41,315 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

