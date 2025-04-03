Ryan Mcinerney Sells 8,620 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 3rd, Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00.

Shares of V stock traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.14. 8,786,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,835. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,576,366,000 after buying an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

