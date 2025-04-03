Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $33.88. Approximately 5,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 176,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

Alpha Technology Group Trading Up 10.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

