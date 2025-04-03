Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,589 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,589 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $239,946.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 309,576 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,992.16. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 591,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,590. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.04.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

