John Philip Coghlan Sells 3,125 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $118,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,067.96. This represents a 8.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LIF traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,271. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIF. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Life360 by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 432,292 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,995,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,422 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 200,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 185,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

