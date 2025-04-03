Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) President Thomas A. Martin Sells 18,000 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 4.2 %

KMI traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $27.72. 16,696,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,716,365. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

