HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 148.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.0 %

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.10. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 804.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 110,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

