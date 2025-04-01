UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $616,000 Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $343,497,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $47,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,313,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,977,000.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CURB opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CURB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

