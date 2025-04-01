Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176,453 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $80,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $84,213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,794,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,187,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,081,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,285,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BAP stock opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credicorp
Credicorp Profile
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Credicorp
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.