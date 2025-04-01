Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176,453 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $80,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $84,213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,794,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,187,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,081,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,285,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAP stock opened at $186.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.