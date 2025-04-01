JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $179,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 560,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CWK opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

