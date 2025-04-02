Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.96 and last traded at C$10.17. Approximately 46,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 28,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.21.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$136.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.