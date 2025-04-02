Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Update

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,700 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 509,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tejon Ranch

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRC. Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,022 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE TRC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 97,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,449. The stock has a market cap of $427.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,591,000.00 and a beta of 0.59. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.