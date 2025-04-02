Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE DB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. 2,340,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.5122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

