American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 111,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 474,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

American Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Institutional Trading of American Lithium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Lithium stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 161,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of American Lithium as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

