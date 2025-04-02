GURU Organic Energy (OTCMKTS:GUROF) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:GUROF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.
GURU Organic Energy Company Profile
GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, produces, markets, and distributes natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names.
