Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.60. 15,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 10,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 465.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Forafric Global by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Forafric Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Forafric Global by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forafric Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

