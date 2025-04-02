BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Client First Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. 81,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,399. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1203 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

