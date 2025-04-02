Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.18. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 6,580 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rubicon Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
