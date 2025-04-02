Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPA
Institutional Trading of Copa
Copa Price Performance
Shares of CPA stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.09. 325,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,712. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. Copa has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 26.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Copa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Copa
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.