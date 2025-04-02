CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,651,000 after buying an additional 6,313,165 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 23,994,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,904 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in CAE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,911,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,459,000 after buying an additional 221,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,213,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,134,000 after acquiring an additional 181,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,771,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CAE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

