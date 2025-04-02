Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.40 and last traded at $48.55. Approximately 111,664 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.48.
Franklin Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.
Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.
