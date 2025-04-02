LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Issues Earnings Results

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LMS Capital had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.
LMS Capital Price Performance
Shares of LMS opened at GBX 21.60 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. LMS Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The stock has a market cap of £17.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.83.
LMS Capital Company Profile
