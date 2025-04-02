LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Issues Earnings Results

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LMS Capital had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

LMS Capital Price Performance

Shares of LMS opened at GBX 21.60 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. LMS Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The stock has a market cap of £17.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.83.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

