MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 13,748,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 45,366,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get MARA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

MARA Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 5.95.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MARA by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MARA in the third quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 9.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.