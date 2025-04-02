Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,757,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032,552 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,832,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308,574 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

