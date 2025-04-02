NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Short Interest Update

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance

Shares of NLCP stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

NewLake Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

