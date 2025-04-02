Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Releases Earnings Results

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.95. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

