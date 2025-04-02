Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,665,400 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 4,781,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 330.2 days.

Mazda Motor Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

