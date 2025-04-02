Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 467,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBYCF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.31. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

