E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 231738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get E.On alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EONGY

E.On Price Performance

E.On Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.82.

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.