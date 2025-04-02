E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 231738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
