Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Update

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 919,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,279,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 176,478 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Trading Down 1.8 %

TLYS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 103,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.58. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.