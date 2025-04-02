Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), with a volume of 15681123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals plc is a minerals production and development company

The Company’s strategy is to utilise cash flow from existing operations to fund overheads and thereby provide a base from which to build a diversified portfolio of cash generating high quality strategic minerals operations and near term mining projects in jurisdictions where returns are commensurate with risk.

