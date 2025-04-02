Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 73248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair upgraded Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Straumann alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Straumann

Straumann Trading Down 0.5 %

Straumann Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.