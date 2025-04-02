Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 84,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,659. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

